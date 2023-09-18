All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday made scathing revelations about the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) accusing the Opposition coalition bloc of indulging in bigotry. Owaisi on Monday alleged that the INDIA bloc did not give him a ‘ticket’ reasoning it with the fact that 'they won't get a Hindu vote'.

Talking at a conference in Delhi, the AIMIM chief explained why the party did not join the INDIA coalition to oppose the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

""...We are not in the INDIA Alliance and I don't care about it... It would be suffocating there. Why are they not standing up against the BJP on their ideology... They told that if they give us a ticket, they won't get a Hindu vote..." Owaisi was heard saying.

“I am saying this openly, they say this behind closed walls." Owaisi further alleged.

Owaisi said, “My orientation does not accept that Muslims should not contest elections. I think Muslims should participate in elections... You won't win until you fight. Even if you lose, standing up in elections is necessary... You will never win if you don't contest elections fearing defeat. You need to lose twice or thrice before you win... "

Owaisi hit out at the political scenario in India, three years after the Independence, since the year the Indian Constitution came into effect. Owaisi alleged that ‘Secratian politics’ has been going on since 1950 and did not start on 2014, hinting at the fact that the Congress had been responsible for marginalising Muslim politicians.

"Sectarian politics against Muslims has been going on since 1950, it did not begin in 2014... The environment has been rough for Muslims since the beginning..." the AIMIM chief added.