'They said won't get Hindu votes': Asaduddin Owaisi on why AIMIM didn't join INDIA bloc2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 10:13 PM IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accuses INDIA coalition of bigotry, claiming they denied him a ticket due to lack of Hindu votes. He criticizes Congress for marginalizing Muslim politicians since 1950 and questions Rahul Gandhi's win in Wayanad.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday made scathing revelations about the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) accusing the Opposition coalition bloc of indulging in bigotry. Owaisi on Monday alleged that the INDIA bloc did not give him a ‘ticket’ reasoning it with the fact that 'they won't get a Hindu vote'.
Owaisi further trained guns on the political stature of Congress leader and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi. Owaisi said, “Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi but won in Wayanad. Asaduddin Owaisi did not contest elections there. I did not have any deal with the BJP there. He won from Wayanad because there is the Muslim League there. Muslim League saved him from drowning..."
Earlier this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while responding to a question on the Congress's alliance with Muslim League in Kerala, on Thursday said, "Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about them. I think the person (reporter) hasn't studied the Muslim League."
The BJP had criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remark stating that the Congress leader's compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad that he called Muslim League a "secular party".
The comment earned him a lot of backlash when Congress retaliated by saying the the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) that was termed secular by Rahul Gandhi is not the same as Mohammad Ali Jinnah' s Muslim League.