AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the resignation of Arun Goel as India's Election Commissioner just days before the likely announcement of the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The elections are likely to be held in April-May. However, there is no confirmation yet.

Speaking about the resignation of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner of India, Owaisi said, “It's very shocking, when the Election Commission of India is going to announce the schedule on any day after March 13 and just before that Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns. I have said in the parliament that govt is going against the Supreme Court and changing the method of the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners."

“If out of three people who are there to appoint them, two are from the govt, it's obvious that the govt will place their own people in that position. Supreme Court has said that the govt shouldn't have the majority in that committee... It's him (Arun Goel) or the govt itself should tell the reason that why this happened just before the election."

Why did Arun Goel resign as Election Commissioner of India?

The sudden resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has brought the Modi-led government under fire and cast doubt on the transparency of 'free and fair' elections. Goel's tenure was until December 5, 2027, and he would have taken over as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

According to a report by NDTV citing sources, the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, expected next week, is uncertain due to Goel's resignation. According to top officials, Goel resigned citing personal reasons, despite efforts from the government to persuade him otherwise. Speculation about health being a factor in his resignation was dismissed, with officials confirming that Goel is in “perfect health".

Opposition reacts to Arun Goel's resignation:

Even prior to Owaisi, several other opposition leaders had also raised concerns regarding the resignation of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner.

"Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why?" Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said

On a similar note, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "The Election Commission has become an extended branch of the BJP. It is no longer the same election watchdog as it was during the tenure of (former chief election commissioner) TN Seshan. The Commission, which used to be a reliable polling body, has lost its credibility today. In the last 10 years (under the BJP-led NDA), the Election Commission has been privatised,"

