Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Arun Goel's resignation, says 'It's obvious that govt will place…'
AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi has reacted to resignation of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner of India while raising doubts over the appointment of two new election commissioners close to the Lok Sabha elections.
AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the resignation of Arun Goel as India's Election Commissioner just days before the likely announcement of the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The elections are likely to be held in April-May. However, there is no confirmation yet.