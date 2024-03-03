AIMIM leader Owaisi visited Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad to express solidarity with Bengaluru blast victims. He condemned the incident and highlighted the cafe's connection to APJ Abdul Kalam's birthplace.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad to express solidarity with Bengaluru blast victims.

He condemned the incident, noting the cafe's connection to former President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthplace.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Owaisi said in a post, "Visited Hyderabad's @RameshwaramCafe in solidarity. The food was lovely & it's very important to remember that the Cafe is named after APJ Abdul Kalam's birth place. #RameshwaramCafeBlast is an act of cowardice and an attack on India's values."

Owaisi was seen having a sumptuous meal and interacting with some of the visitors at the cafe.

As many as 10 people were left injured after an explosion took place at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area on Friday. The incident took place around 1 pm when the popular hangouts was packed for lunch.

Following an incident, an investigation was led by Karnataka Police on Sunday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged a thorough probe, instructing police to employ technology for effective results.

He gave clear instructions to senior police officers to use the possibilities of technology effectively in investigations. CM Siddaramaiah suggested that protection should be provided to the people. He directed officials to identify densely populated areas and increase police patrolling in such areas.

Meanwhile, the co-founder and CEO of the eatery, Raghavendra Rao, said that both the Union government and the state government should ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and called for strict action.

On Friday, at least ten people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment following an explosion at the restaurant.

"I request the government of Karnataka and India to make sure that this incident should not happen anywhere in India," Raghavendra told reporters, extending his solidarity with the people and staff who were injured in the incident.

"I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family" Raghavendra said.

"One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our staff, four or five people, who are hurt very badly. We need all your blessings to show what the power of youth is and to say we are Indians and we are no less than anybody. We're going to launch on Friday with a good bang. And we need all of your support," he added.

(With agency inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

