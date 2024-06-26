Controversy erupts over AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "Jai Palestine" remark. While sworn in as an MP in the 18th Session of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi ended his oath with the words, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to calls to unseat him and demands for an apology regarding his remarks during the oath-taking in Parliament, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated, as reported by ANI. "Let them do whatever they want. I also know a little bit about the Constitution. These empty threats will not work on me."

AIMIM chief 'Jai Palestine' remark On his official Twitter handle, Owaisi posted, "Sworn in as a member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah, I will continue to raise issues of India's marginalized with sincerity."

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi commented, “Everyone is making a lot of noise... I said, 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'... If it's objectionable, show me where it violates the Constitution?"

Also Read: BJP MP raises 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' slogan during Lok Sabha oath-taking in alleged response to Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' His comments caused a stir in the Lower House. Radha Mohan Singh, presiding then, reassured members that only the oath or affirmation would be officially recorded.

The commotion lasted a few minutes before oath-taking resumed.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab quickly returned to the Chair and emphasized, "I have previously requested to refrain from mentioning anything other than the oath or affirmation. Only that will be recorded... Please adhere to this."

When asked about his reason for saying 'Jai Palestine', Owaisi explained, "The people there are suffering. Mahatma Gandhi has expressed many sentiments regarding Palestine, which one can read about."

Will Asaduddin Owaisi be disqualified as MP for his ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan? Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, shared on X a snippet of Article 102 of the Constitution and a video clip of Owaisi's slogan. "As per current rules, Asaduddin Owaisi can face disqualification from his Lok Sabha membership for showing allegiance to a foreign state, Palestine," Malviya stated.

Article 102 outlines the grounds for disqualification as a member of Parliament.

Owaisi defeated BJP's Madhavi Latha by 3,38,087 votes in the recent parliamentary election, claiming a fifth consecutive victory from Hyderabad in Telangana.

