'Ashamed of one's own culture…': PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress after Ayodhya snub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for not understanding the significance of places of worship and being 'ashamed' of their own culture. Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, recently turned down an invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an oblique swipe at the Congress on Sunday for skipping the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony. The remarks came weeks after key Opposition leaders declined invites from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust. A statue of Ram Lalla was enthroned in the sanctum-sanctorum newly constructed temple on January 22 as thousands watched.