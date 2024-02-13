Ashok Chavan to join BJP today, calls it ‘a new beginning’

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on Tuesday morning announced that he would be formally joining the BJP today.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra."

Ashok Chavan resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party on Monday. Sources close to the party further revealed some MLAs and office bearers of the Congress party are also likely to follow him.

After submitting his resignation to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole, he told reporters on Monday, "I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and the Congress primary membership."

Ashok Chavan served in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for three terms from 1999 to May 2014. He was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from December 8, 2008, to November 9, 2010, when he was forced to resign due to corruption allegations linked to the Adarsh Housing Society scam.

Dirty political game: Prithviraj Chavhan

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders condemned the move, calling it a 'dirty political' game.

Party leader Prithviraj Chavhan said, "Our senior colleague Ashok Chavan has resigned from the party and also as the MLA. It's a sad decision. This had been talked about for a long time. We didn't think he would make this decision. He was made the state CM on two occasions. What went wrong, who was he upset about--only he will tell about this. This is very tragic. All members of the Congress Legislative Party are together. BJP leaders are spreading rumours that some people are in touch with them," Chavan said while addressing the media.

"It is really surprising. This hasn't happened in Maharashtra before. It is totally a dirty political game by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "It is clear that the special washing machine functioning in our country is very powerful...The exit of some people doesn't mean Congress will break...There is some sadness but this won't affect the party."

