 Ashok Chavan's epic blooper on BJP's stage as he thanks Congress President, cracks up Devendra Fadnavis | Watch video | Mint
Tue Feb 13 2024 15:59:44
Ashok Chavan's epic blooper on BJP's stage as he thanks Congress President, cracks up Devendra Fadnavis | Watch video

After officially joining BJP, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders, Ashok Chavan mistakenly referred to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as Mumbai Congress President

Former Congress leader MLA Ashok Chavan joins BJP in the presence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other BJP party leaders at BJP office (Hindustan Times)Premium
Amid the intense developments around former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan quitting Congress and joining BJP on Tuesday, a light moment drew a huge round of laughter but left Chavan red-faced amongst his new colleagues. After officially joining BJP, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior BJP leaders, Ashok Chavan mistakenly referred to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as "Mumbai Congress President".

The slip of the tongue was quickly corrected by Devendra Fadnavis, who couldn't stop himself from cracking up while embarrassment was visible on Ashok Chavan's face. The senior BJP leaders present on the stage also laughed looking at each other before moving on to the remaining formalities.

Later, Ashok Chavan apologized for the slip of his tongue and said "I have just joined (the BJP). Hence, the mistake. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress."

‘Want to contribute to India’s development'

Ashok Chavan, a Congress heavyweight and former CM of Maharashtra left the grand old party on Monday, a big jolt ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Amid suspense around his next move, Ashok Chavan announced on Tuesday his decision to join the BJP.

“I have joined the BJP with the wish to contribute to the development work of the central government led by Narendra Modi. It's an unconditional move without asking for any post. It's a new innings for me after serving in politics for a long 38 years," Ashok Chavan said.

Congress understands the dent Ashok Chavan's absence will give to the party in Maharashtra especially ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

“It’s a major loss for the party. With him going, the party can say goodbye to at least two Lok Sabha seats and half a dozen assembly seats in the Marathwada region," a senior Congress leader who has worked closely with him told HT on Monday.

Published: 13 Feb 2024, 08:44 PM IST
