Ashok Chavan's exit from Congress sparks buzz, Devendra Fadnavis says ‘aage aage dekhiye hota hain kya…’
Chavan insists he has not decided to join any party and will reveal decision in 48 hours. BJP claims several Congress leaders are in touch for possible switch.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan sent shockwaves through political circles after exiting the party on Monday. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister insisted that he would “clear my stand on joining a party after two days" even as BJP leaders hinted at a possible alliance. Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi meanwhile took potshots at the politician, wondering if he would now lay claim to the Congress name and symbol.