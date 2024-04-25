Ashok Gehlot behind phone tap of Sachin Pilot in 2020 Congress crisis, alleges former CM's ex-aide
In 2020, in three leaked audio clips Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others were allegedly heard devising a plan to topple the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan. Sachin pilot, the then deputy CM, had then led a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs.
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma has alleged that during the 2020 party crisis in the state, the phones of party rebels, including Sachin Pilot, and their movements were tracked at the former Chief Minister’s behest, according to a report in Indian Express.