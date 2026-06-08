Ashok Gehlot breaks silence on Sachin Pilot: ‘I facilitated his rise, but he never acknowledged it’

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has revisited the Rajasthan Congress's internal disputes, including the Manesar rebellion of 2022 and his differences with Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot took to X and claimed that he played a pivotal role in Sachin Pilot's ascent to the Union Cabinet. Expressing deep personal hurt, Gehlot noted that despite his active efforts to secure a ministerial berth for Pilot, the latter never publicly acknowledged the support.

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"When he called me, requesting help to become a minister, I facilitated it and ensured he got the position. However, he never once uttered those words from his own lips. That hurts," Gehlot said, emphasising that a simple acknowledgement of the assistance would have bridged the trust gap between them.

"If he had just told his friends that Ashok Gehlot helped me, my heart would have been full."

Gehlot's remark come at a time when Congress is mulling making Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan unit's president. At present, the President of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) is Govind Singh Dotasra.

Addressing the recurring political attacks regarding the Manesar rebellion, Gehlot remained firm that the issue was an internal family matter that should have been put to rest long ago. He dismissed the claim that the events of September 25, 2024, represented a revolt against the party High Command.

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"If I had revolted against the High Command, would they have kept me as Chief Minister?" Gehlot asked, framing the 100-MLA gathering as a show of loyalty to the leadership during a time of crisis. He argued that the rank and file simply did not want a change in leadership to someone associated with the rebellion, asserting that the party's loyalty to the Gandhis remains as strong as it was during Indira Gandhi's era.

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Gehlot also launched a stinging critique of the media, both mainstream and digital, accusing them of fueling the fire by creating "false narratives." He lamented the speculative reporting that frequently portrays Pilot as a candidate for Prime Minister, party president, or other high-ranking posts, suggesting that such coverage only harms Pilot's political standing.

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"There is no substitute for truth. I have been saying for six months, forget Manesar. Move on. Why is this issue still alive? Perhaps because of the people advising him," Gehlot mused.

‘No personal animosity toward Pilot’ Despite the history of bitterness, Gehlot insisted that he holds no personal animosity toward Pilot, whom he has known since childhood. "We still meet, we laugh, we joke. We have no personal enmity; I have treated him like a son."

Gehlot further called the party to focus on the broader national challenge. With the country and the Congress party facing critical times, he urged all leaders, from Pilot to himself and the current state leadership, to bury the past and work in tandem.

"We want the party to unite. The High Command's faith in the Rajasthan Congress remains unshaken, as evidenced by Rahul Gandhi's recent praise for the current leadership team. Let us fight this battle together," he added, reiterating his lifelong adherence to the Gandhian principle: Truth is God.

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Earlier, he reignited the presidential election debate within Congress in 2022. Gehlot was seen as a frontrunner to take over as Congress chief in 2022, but was seen to have preferred state politics.

He has said that if Sonia Gandhi and the Congress had made him the Congress President, would he have refused?

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Four years after Sachin Rebellion Gehlot's remarks, coming almost four years after a show of strength in Jaipur in the presence of AICC observers, led to the central leadership giving up plans to bring a leadership change in Rajasthan ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

"I know the stature of the Congress President's post.. (Mahatma) Gandhiji has been President, Pandit Nehru, Motilal Nehru has been President, who hasn't been, Sardar Patel has been party President, if Sonia Gandhi and the Congress were making me the Congress President, would I have refused? The situation was so created, I think it was a big conspiracy. The observers arrived suddenly, and I got defamed. People think that Ashok Gehlot wanted to remain Chief Minister and did not want to become Congress President, so the revolt happened," he told reporters.

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"Even people close to me abroad also think the same that Ashok Gehlot wanted to remain Chief Minister; he orchestrated the revolt. How can I explain to them what I am explaining to you? If even now something good comes, you do what I have told you....," he added.

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Gehlot also spoke about apparent efforts to replace him with party leader Sachin Pilot as Chief Minister.

When he called me, requesting help to become a minister, I facilitated it and ensured he got the position. However, he never once uttered those words from his own lips. That hurts.

"People feel that I wanted to be CM and I orchestrated the revolt. The media spread it. I stayed quiet. I stayed quiet as I had to tell Soniaji that, whether it was a revolt against Pilot or whatever, I don't have anything (to do). I was the leader of the legislative party, and observers from AICC had come. Coming of AICC observers has significance. It was Kharge Sahab or Ajay Makenji and I couldn't get the resolution passed," Gehlot said.

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(With ANI inputs)