Ashok Gehlot calls Sachin Pilot ‘Gaddar’, shares details about his rebellion2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 05:58 PM IST
- Ashok Gehlot mentioned that during his rebellion, Sachin Pilot met senior leaders from the BJP including Union Ministers
The infighting in the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of Rajasthan is continuing since the beginning of the term of the assembly and it came to the surface once again, with Ashok Gehlot using very sharp language against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. During an interview with the news channel NDTV, Ashok Gehlot called Pilot a “gaddar" (traitor) and said that the high command cannot make someone Chief Minister who betrayed the party.