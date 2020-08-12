Ashok Gehlot extends olive branch, Congress explores options to broker peace

A day after the political crisis in the Rajasthan unit of the Congress was resolved, chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended an olive branch to the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) who had raised a banner of revolt against the state government, saying that there should be peace and brotherhood in the party, and assured them that he would personally address their grievances.

Gehlot also expressed confidence that the state government would complete its full term in office. It is now likely that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who returned to Jaipur along with the MLAs supporting him, could get a national role in the party. The Congress is now working out a peace deal to ensure that the concerns of both the sides are met. Two key options actively being considered are appointing two or four deputy chief ministers with equal representation from both factions and social groups, and inducting Pilot as a general secretary by virtue of which he will be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), said people aware of the developments.

“There could be a possibility of appointing four or at least two deputy chief ministers from both the factions, but primarily from different social groups to maintain a balance of representation. It is a compromise formula that neither of the two sides are opposed to and takes care of a more decentralized governance that the central leadership seems to be in the favour of," said a senior party leader from Jaipur requesting anonymity.

Almost all ministers in the state cabinet from the party hold prior legislative experience and there is a proposal that more first-time MLAs be included in the list, a move that could allow younger people to have stake in the government, said the party leader quoted above.

Pilot could be appointed as a general secretary, a move that could give him a prominent role in the party’s handling of national affairs, said at least two senior leaders of the party from the national capital. “He could move to national politics for some time. He is already an MLA, so that will keep him clued to developments in Rajasthan. It is a workable solution as 3.5 years of the state government’s tenure is still left," said a senior party leader from New Delhi requesting anonymity.

The turnaround of a nearly month-long political stalemate happened on Monday after Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Party president Sonia Gandhi then formed a three-member committee to emerge at a resolution and in first signs of truce by late evening, MLAs supporting Pilot joined a meeting of senior Congress leaders including Vadra.

“Those who have returned, under what situation they left, what promises were made to them, what grievances they have against me, we will try to address those concerns…I am the Chief Minister and it is my responsibility to satisfy them and win their hearts again. I have been doing this all my life and will continue to do so," Gehlot said in Jaipur before heading to Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. After reaching Jaipur on Tuesday evening, Pilot told reporters that he has not demanded any post from the party and had only approached the central leadership for issues concerning the state. He added that there should be no vendetta politics or space for any personal ill-feelings. The developments in Rajasthan come ahead of the scheduled session of the Assembly on Friday. Senior leaders said that while earlier a formal trust vote was expected, the strength of numbers can now be expressed by passage of a bill in the House.

