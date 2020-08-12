Ashok Gehlot extends olive branch, Congress explores options to broker peace

“Those who have returned, under what situation they left, what promises were made to them, what grievances they have against me, we will try to address those concerns…I am the Chief Minister and it is my responsibility to satisfy them and win their hearts again. I have been doing this all my life and will continue to do so," Gehlot said in Jaipur before heading to Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. After reaching Jaipur on Tuesday evening, Pilot told reporters that he has not demanded any post from the party and had only approached the central leadership for issues concerning the state. He added that there should be no vendetta politics or space for any personal ill-feelings. The developments in Rajasthan come ahead of the scheduled session of the Assembly on Friday. Senior leaders said that while earlier a formal trust vote was expected, the strength of numbers can now be expressed by passage of a bill in the House.