Ashok Gehlot govt wins trust vote in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state.

The motion of confidence moved by the Congress government was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold.

Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government.

"I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said.

During the debate, the opposition BJP accused the Gehlot camp of blaming it for the infighting within the Congress.

Sachin Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister after he rebelled against Gehlot, intervened in the debate, saying he would fight for the party.

"The vote of confidence which was brought by the govt has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan Assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of government," said Pilot.

"This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely," he addded.

The House later adjourned to meet again next Friday.

