On the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, BJP leader Balmukund Acharya said, ‘Ashok Gehlot is responsible for this incident.’

On the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, BJP leader Balmukund Acharya slammed the previous Congress government in the state and alleged that Ashok Gehlot was responsible for this incident. As reported by ANI, Acharya said, “Ashok Gehlot is responsible for this incident. Mafia flourished in the state under this government." BJP leader Diya Kumari said that it was the responsibility of the Congress Government but it wasn't done. I express my sympathies to the family. “But I would also like to say that such incidents have become common in Jaipur, in Rajasthan. Nobody had heard of gang wars in Rajasthan. But in five years of Congress rule, such incidents have become common. Law and order has completely failed," she added. Earlier on Tuesday, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Jaipur. The incident, as reported by the Jaipur police, also resulted in injuries to two additional individuals during the attack. Also Read: Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead, two injured Four individuals reportedly entered a residence where Gogamedi was located. Swiftly, they initiated gunfire at him, fleeing the scene and leaving him severely injured. Following the assault, Gogamedi was swiftly transported to a private hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, as stated by Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph to PTI.

The two criminals, seemingly in the company of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, his security personnel, and an associate, were captured in a video released by the news agency. Abruptly, they initiated gunfire at Gogamedi, with one individual firing at least three rounds. The incident resulted in injuries to Gogamedi and two other individuals present during the attack.

Following the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder on Facebook. Additionally, one of the accused who had accompanied the assailants was also shot and subsequently died. The police have initiated raids to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

In 2015, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi established the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after facing expulsion from the Sri Rajput Karni Sena. This expulsion occurred due to disagreements between Gogamedi and the founder of Sri Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

(With inputs from agencies)

