Ashok Gehlot slams delay in Rajasthan govt formation, BJP reminds it 'took 16 days in 2018…’
Congress leader and Rajasthan caretaker CM Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP's delay in announcing CM faces for three Hindi heartland states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — on Saturday ahead of a crucial meeting to evaluate the party's performance.
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the BJP on Saturday over delay in forming the Rajasthan government. The recently ousted Chief Minister also accused the saffron party of winning assembly elections by raising religious issues and polarizing people. The remarks have since prompted a sharp rebuttal with Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi noting that government formation had taken 16 days before Ashok Gehlot took the reins.