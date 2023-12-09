comScore
Ashok Gehlot slams delay in Rajasthan govt formation, BJP reminds it 'took 16 days in 2018…’

Congress leader and Rajasthan caretaker CM Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP's delay in announcing CM faces for three Hindi heartland states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — on Saturday ahead of a crucial meeting to evaluate the party's performance.

Rajasthan outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the party's newly elected MLAs at the Congress Legislature Party meeting (Photo: Ashok Gehlot/X)Premium
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the BJP on Saturday over delay in forming the Rajasthan government. The recently ousted Chief Minister also accused the saffron party of winning assembly elections by raising religious issues and polarizing people. The remarks have since prompted a sharp rebuttal with Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi noting that government formation had taken 16 days before Ashok Gehlot took the reins. 

“There is no discipline in this party. If we had done the same, I don't know what allegations they would have levelled against us and misled people. They polarized the polls... We will cooperate with the new government. In the Gogamedi case, I had to sign a document stating 'no objection' to an NIA probe. This should have been done by the new CM," he told ANI.

The Congress MLA is currently in Delhi for a party meeting to review its performance in the recent assembly polls. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present at the meeting.

ALSO READ: Congress review meeting on poll results: INC says ‘disappointed but not in despair’ as party retains vote share

Gehlot's remarks have since prompted a sharp rebuttal from the ruling BJP.

“If think Ashok Gehlot has forgotten 2018 when govt formation took 16 days. Our central observers have been appointed and a meeting of the legislative party will be held soon. I want to ask Gehlot sahib why hasn't a decision been taken on the name of Leader of Opposition yet?" said Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi.

“We will fulfil Ashok Gehlot's wish on Monday. For five years, only corruption, nepotism and mutual differences were seen in his government...There are no orders from above in our party, internal democracy is very strong in the BJP. After discussing with everyone a leader is chosen," added Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The recently concluded elections has thrust the Congress out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland. The BJP won 115 seats to secure an absolute majority in Rajasthan while the Congress trailed far behind with 69 seats.

Speculative reports have named several contenders for the top post — including two-time chief minister Vasundhara Raje and and Baba Mastnath University chancellor Mahant Balak Nath. Vidyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and former union minister Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore are also being seen as top contenders.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 09 Dec 2023, 06:30 PM IST
