Ashwini Vaishnaw returns to steer Railways, IT ministries; adds I&B to list

NEW DELHI:Ashwini Vaishnaw has taken charge of the Union information and broadcasting ministry in addition to the Railways and the electronics and information technology ministries he steered earlier as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has won a third consecutive term as the head of the Union government, has entrusted him with the responsibility to “ensure that Indian Railways remains an affordable and a convenient mode of transport for the general public", Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Taking charge of the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) for a second term, Vaishnaw said the government wants India to be a global leader in emerging technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We want to create a strong foundation in future technology for the youth of the country… a foundation which will allow the country to not only stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world but also to take the lead in emerging technologies such as semiconductors, telecommunications, and manufacturing among others," Vaishnaw said.

Taking charge of the information and broadcasting ministry, Vaishnaw said the new Modi administration took decisions on its first day in office to benefit the poor and farmers and laid down the foundation for the empowerment of the youth and women.

Jitin Prasada, minister of state for electronics and information technology, also took charge, accompanying Vaishnaw at Electronics Niketan complex in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transformative projects In his earlier tenure as the Railways minister in the previous Modi administration, Vaishnaw initiated and executed numerous projects to modernise India’s railway infrastructure. This included upgrading railway stations, introducing new trains, commissioning new rail lines, and widespread electrification.

Vaishnaw, a former bureaucrat, is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Odisha. He has a Master's degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and an MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

