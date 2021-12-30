Asia faces many regional security threats

For others in Asia, the Sino-American rivalry poses difficult choices. Many members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations seek security from the US while relying economically on China. Accordingly, governments across the region have responded by hedging their bets. They are forming local coalitions where possible, while studiously avoiding having to choose between China and the US. But, given the trajectory of the Sino-American relationship, it remains to be seen whether this strategic option will remain available to them. What is already clear is these countries’ aversion to anything like an Asian Nato. Coalition-building as a form of hedging explains the continued vitality of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the SCO and other alternatives.

