Assam Assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; will implement UCC if re-elected, vows CM Himanta Sarma

The Assam Assembly on Thursday successfully passed a bill that bans polygamy, criminalising the practice with a potential maximum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment, subject to certain exemptions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the ban on polygamy is a step towards the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, asserting that the legislation is not directed against Islam.

During the passage of the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, the Assam CM, who also holds the portfolios of home and political departments, said that the law is "irrespective of religion and not against Islam as being perceived by a section".

"The Hindus are not free from polygamy. That's also our responsibility. This bill will cover people from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies," he added.

What does anti-polygamy bill say? The bill defines 'polygamy' as the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a pre-existing, legally valid marriage or a living spouse from whom they are not legally divorced, or whose marriage has not been legally annulled or declared void.

Under the provisions, any individual entering into a polygamous marriage will be deemed guilty of an offence punishable by up to seven years in prison, in addition to a fine, as stipulated by law. The legislation adds that anyone committing a subsequent marriage while concealing an existing one shall face a sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. Furthermore, a repeat offender under the proposed Act will be subject to double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence.

The new law specifically exempts individuals belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and those residing in areas governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution from its jurisdiction.

Despite the Chief Minister's request for all opposition members to withdraw their respective amendments — aimed at sending a unified message of support for women's empowerment from the House — the AIUDF and CPI(M) proceeded with their modification suggestions. These were ultimately defeated by a voice vote. CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar had specifically called for the bill to be referred to the Select Committee of the Assembly for a more detailed discussion on its clauses.

Sarma vows to implement UCC if he is re-elected as CM Chief Minister Sarma also announced that the full Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Assam if he is re-elected following the Assembly elections, which are likely scheduled for March or April 2026.

"I assure the House that if I return as CM, the UCC bill will be tabled on the first session of the new government and will be implemented," Sarma said.