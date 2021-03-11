In the run-up to the assembly polls in Assam , Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates to represent the party in the second phase of the elections.

The party has also appointed Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as All India Congress Committee (AICC ) observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam.

The main opposition party had on Saturday released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming three-phase election for the 126-member Assam assembly.

On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies.

The Congress-led 'Mahajoth' or grand alliance has AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha as its constituents.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on 27 March. The results will be announced on 2 May.

Total candidates in Assam

More than 173 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 Assam assembly seats going to polls in the first phase, the state's chief electoral officer said on Tuesday.

The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.

The number of candidates filing papers would increase as some districts are yet to submit their list, an official said.

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his nominations from both Duliajan and Naharkatiya constituencies.

Scrutiny will be held on 10 March and the last date of withdrawal is 12 March.

