Assam assembly polls: Congress releases list of 26 candidates for phase 2

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations on the last day were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai, and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, sitting Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai.