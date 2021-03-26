Assam assembly polls: Polling for 47 seats tomorrow, over 81 lakh voters to

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led alliance. Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats in the 2016 polls.

