Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Assam CM designate Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt

Assam CM designate Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt

Premium
Assam CM designate Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST PTI

  • Sarma, who was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, submitted the list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA
  • Mukhi accepted his claim and invited him to form government, they said

Assam Chief Minister designate Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhawan on Sunday and staked claim to form government, sources said.

Assam Chief Minister designate Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhawan on Sunday and staked claim to form government, sources said.

Sarma, who was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, submitted the list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Sarma, who was accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, submitted the list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mukhi accepted his claim and invited him to form government, they said.

The governor will administer him the oath of office on Monday at 12 noon, the sources said.

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party earlier in the day.

The term of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 31.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance secured 75 seats with the BJP winning 60, the AGP bagging nine and the UPPL six. PTI DG RBT RBT

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!