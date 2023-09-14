A political storm kicked up in BJP-ruled Assam following a 'serious' accusation by the Congress party against the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has claimed on social media that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam CM received ₹10 crore of subsidy from the Centre for her media company called Pride East Entertainments Private Limited. Gogoi also added a screenshot of the website of the Ministry of Food Processing, showing that the CM wife's firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited has received ₹10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.

However, the Assam chief minister, in multiple posts, refuted the allegations. Also read: 'Will you still deny?' Congress asks Assam CM Himanta Sarma as wife's firm comes in spotlight What is Pride East Entertainments? Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd is a regional media house connecting the entire northeast region. According to the website, Chief Minister Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma is the CMD of the company. Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. is incorporated under the Companies Act 1956. Its reach is 100 million viewers from all over India and abroad. Riniki also manages The Golden Threads of Assam, protecting Assam's royal silk Muga and the weavers. What is the case against Pride East Entertainments? Several senior Congress leaders have accused Assam CM of passing the government's subsidy to his wife's company Pride East Entertainments. Congress Gaurav Gogoi alleged in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows that the CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited has received ₹10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.

He said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get ₹10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy. "Are Central government schemes meant to enrich BJP," Gogoi asked.

The PM Kisan Sampada Yojana is a comprehensive package that aims to create modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail.

In another social; media post, Gogoi wrote, "The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The ₹10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked".

Another Congress leader said that the modus operandi was simple. "Buy agricultural land, convert it to industrial land, and receive a subsidy of ₹10 crore from the Government of India," Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.

Vallabh, quoting reports and documents available in the public domain, alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma "had bought" the 50 bigha of agricultural land at Darigaji village, district Nagaon, Assam.

He alleged that on one side farmers earned ₹27 a day from cultivation in 2018-19 and on the other side " ₹10 crore, which was originally allocated for farmers, was given as a grant to a media company associated with the wife of Assam CM".

"Is this the 'na khaunga, na khaane doonga' model?" Vallabh asked while taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Is this the model to double farmers' income," he said.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said on X, "Assam CM’s wife through a company buys agricultural land in violation of Ceiling Act then converts it to industrial use and avails a subsidy. All within 10 months - no questions asked. What's the secret - Washing machine (sic)."

An Assamese web portal recently published a report alleging that a substantial parcel of agricultural land measuring over 50 bighas at Darigaji village in Kaliabor in Nagaon district was reclassified as industrial land within a month after it was bought by family members of the chief minister.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi called for a thorough and impartial judicial inquiry into it by the Gauhati High Court.

Assam CM responds

Until now Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied all the claims. The Assam Chief Minister said, "I would like to reiterate with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India".