Rahul vs Himanta in Assam: From facing restrictions in the state capital to being stopped from entering a temple, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is facing vehement opposition in Assam. However, the Wayanad MP continues to lash out at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at public addresses during the foot march.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Assam government is one of the most corrupt state governments in the country, adding that the BJP's attempts to thwart Bharat Jodo Yatra are helping the march to gain publicity.

His comments came after the Assam CM asked the DGP to register a case against the Congress leader for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades in the state. Earlier in the day, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Amid the high-voltage drama unfolding in Assam due to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, here are all the updates on the Rahul Gandhi-led march.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Latest updates

-Touching important issues like unemployment, corruption, and inflation in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called CM Himanta Biswa Sarma one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country.

“Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra. It is their intimidation tactics, our message of Nyay is reaching the people," said Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while commenting on the restrictions imposed on his foot march in Assam.