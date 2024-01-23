Rahul vs Himanta in Assam: From facing restrictions in the state capital to being stopped from entering a temple, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is facing vehement opposition in Assam. However, the Wayanad MP continues to lash out at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at public addresses during the foot march. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Assam government is one of the most corrupt state governments in the country, adding that the BJP's attempts to thwart Bharat Jodo Yatra are helping the march to gain publicity.

His comments came after the Assam CM asked the DGP to register a case against the Congress leader for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades in the state. Earlier in the day, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the high-voltage drama unfolding in Assam due to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, here are all the updates on the Rahul Gandhi-led march.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Latest updates -Touching important issues like unemployment, corruption, and inflation in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called CM Himanta Biswa Sarma one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country.

“Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra. It is their intimidation tactics, our message of Nyay is reaching the people," said Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while commenting on the restrictions imposed on his foot march in Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Earlier in the day, Assam CM instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file a case against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades, and called their actions "Naxalite tactics".

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Sarma also said that the footage posted by Srinivas in his handle will be used as evidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati. Heavy police force and barricades were placed in the main areas of the city. The restriction triggered massive protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

“We have broken barricades, but will not break the law," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing his party supporters on the outskirts of the city.

-A student interaction with Rahul Gandhi at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), located in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, bordering Assam, was stopped on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed the Congress leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The directive to the varsity authorities was conveyed by the Union minister through the Assam chief minister's office, he claimed, according to a PTI report.

-"I wanted to come to your university and address you, listen to you. But what happened is that the home minister of India called up the chief minister of Assam and the CMO called up the leadership of the university and said that Rahul Gandhi must not be allowed to speak to the students," Gandhi said, addressing students and others from atop his Yatra bus on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

-"We are being stopped everywhere. The home minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. That's not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes here or not. What's important is that the students must be allowed to listen to whomever they want to. But it is not happening in any schools and colleges in Assam. You are being told that you cannot speak your language. You are being told that you cannot have your history," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!