Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mandates ‘only vegetarian, satvik food’ at government functions—Here is why

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that his government will serve only vegetarian and satvik food at official meetings. This decision is part of a broader initiative to eliminate VIP culture and reduce the number of vehicles and barricades associated with the chief minister's security.

Notably, the new directive on vegetarian food came after the Chief Minister reprimanded the Nalbari District Commissioner for ignoring instructions to provide a simple vegetarian meal at a cabinet meeting instead of serving a lavish spread. Chief Minister Sarma had previously expressed his dissatisfaction in a formal letter to Varnali Deka, the District Commissioner of Nalbari, for failing to follow the directive.

Assam CM's new diktat: No unnecessary splurge for government functions On X, he emphasized to the District Commissioners that government events should have no unnecessary extravagance.

We need to phase out outdated VIP protocols, says Assam CM He added that the state government would phase out existing VIP protocols in favour of practices that resonate with the public, and only simple vegetarian meals will be provided at official meetings, though this will not apply to state guests.

“My directive to all officials is clear—no unnecessary splurges at government functions. We must phase out outdated VIP protocols and align our governance with public expectations. Simple vegetarian meals are to be served at all official meetings, with exceptions for state guests,” he stated.

