Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urges AIUDF chief to ‘marry now’, says ‘he will be arrested if…’
Lok Sabha polls 2024: The BJP government in Assam is planning to roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under which polygamy will be banned
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma passed a derogatory statement against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday. The Assam Chief Minister said if Ajmal was planning for a second or third marriage he should do it before the Lok Sabha elections as polygamy will be banned in the state after that.