Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam CM Himanta Sarma said it feels like the Congress' manifesto is “more for Pakistan and less for India...”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the manifesto released by the Congress for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is "confusing". He said the Congress' manifesto "has no value". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After looking at the manifesto, people will get confused whether it's is a manifesto for the elections in India or that in Pakistan... It feels like this manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India...," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The grand old party promised the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and reforms in personal laws to the minorities of the country. It also made numerous promises including job reservations for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), a law for the LGBTQIA+ community, the Mahalaxmi Scheme, nationwide caste census.

BJP calls Congress manifesto ‘bundle of lies’ The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called the Congress' manifesto a "bundle of lies". Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the manifesto reflects that the thinking of the Congress resembles those of the Muslim League during the pre-Independence period.

The war of words between the two polities parties came ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting will begin on April 19 and the counting of the votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country is scheduled for June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured the public at Telangana rally on Saturday that the party's manifesto "can change India". He said, "This is not our [Congress] manifesto, but that of India's soul...We created this manifesto after listening to your heart and soul. Read this manifesto carefully..."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 303 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress had won 52 seats.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!