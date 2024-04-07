‘Congress manifesto was more appropriate for Pakistan elections, not for India’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the Sonia Gandhi-led party over its recently-released Nyay Patra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

The chief minister, on the sidelines of a Lok Sabha election rally in Jorhat constituency, condemned the Congress poll promise document, calling it a politics of appeasement.

“In India, no one wants the revival of triple talaq or support child marriage or polygamy. The Congress wants to divide the society and come to power," the BJP leader said as quoted by PTI.

Sarma further exuded confidence in the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. “The BJP and its allies will bag all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said adding that the BJP received a positive feedback from Dhubri constituency.

Responding to Himanta Sarma's remarks, the Congress said the Assam CM would not understand the secular and inclusive ethos of the grand old party while asserting that the Nyay Patra aims to safeguard the interests of all sections of the society.

Assam Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora asserted that the party's manifesto aims to safeguard the interests of all sections and rubbished the allegations made by Sarma.

"Sarma had been in the Congress for several years but he could not understand the main ethos of the party. That is why he went to the BJP. Even after being in the BJP for some time now, he still tries to defame Congress to prove his loyalty to the saffron party," he told PTI.

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto with 25 promises including a legal guarantee for MSP; 50% reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs; a nationwide caste census, and others.

(With PTI inputs)

