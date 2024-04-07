Assam CM Himanta Sarma on Congress' poll manifesto: 'Nyay Patra not for elections in Bharat but For Pakistan'
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that the Congress' poll manifesto was more appropriate for elections in neighboring Pakistan than for India.
‘Congress manifesto was more appropriate for Pakistan elections, not for India’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted the Sonia Gandhi-led party over its recently-released Nyay Patra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.