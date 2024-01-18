 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's tit-for-tat answer for Rahul Gandhi's ‘corrupt CM’ comment: ‘Congress' Gandhi family is…’ | Mint
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's tit-for-tat answer for Rahul Gandhi's ‘corrupt CM’ comment: ‘Congress' Gandhi family is…’

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

Assam CM called the Gandhi family of Congress the most corrupt family of the country in response to Rahul Gandhi's comments during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Assam CM called the Gandhi family of Congress the most corrupt family of the country in response to Rahul Gandhi's comments during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (ANI arranged)Premium
After Rahul Gandhi referred to Himanta Biswa Sarma as the ‘most corrupt chief minister’, the latter hit back at Congress leader saying, ‘most corrupt family of the country - Gandhi family of Congress.’

Soon after 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Assam, Gandhi on Thursday commented that perhaps the "most corrupt government" in India is functioning in the state 

"Today BJP and your chief minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) are dividing Assam. Maybe, the most corrupt chief minister in the country is the chief minister of Assam."

“You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'," he told party workers.

Later, the Assam CM reacted to the comments saying, “The Gandhi family is the most corrupt family in the country. This is not 'Nyay Yatra, it's 'Miya Yatra'. Wherever there are Muslims, they visit those places," Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI. 

Miyas refer to Muslims who migrated to Assam from what is now Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan), occurring in successive waves over time."

 

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: All you need to know

Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Assam from Nagaland via Halowating in Sivasagar district.

Resuming the journey from Tuli in Nagaland, Gandhi arrived in Assam at 9:45 am, greeted by hundreds of party workers. At Halowating, the National Flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the 8-day leg of the state journey.

The march proceeded from Halowating to Jorhat through Amguri town, with scores of people lining the road to welcome Gandhi. Making stops, he interacted with crowds, including Amguri market, and later received a warm welcome in Mariani, Jorhat.

The nationwide yatra, led by the Congress MP, covers 6,713 km in 67 days through 110 districts in 15 states, concluding in Mumbai on March 20. The Assam leg continues until January 25.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 06:40 PM IST
