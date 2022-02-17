Assam govt to appoint 20,000 teachers in next three months: Education Minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu today said that the state government is committed to appointing at least 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year.

Pegu said, "The state government is committed to appointing 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year and it is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the state government," while speaking with news agency ANI.

"There are vacancies in different levels - Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary and Post Graduate teachers, Assistant teachers and altogether this comes to around 20,000 posts. We have issued advertisements for all these posts. The Minister informed that the advertisements for the recruitment on all the posts have been issued and the appointments will start as soon as the merit list is out.

Now the document verification for teachers of Lower Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary is going on. Once it is completed, the merit list will come out and the government will start giving the appointment. It is under the 'Mission 1 lakh jobs' drive of the Assam government and it will be completed by May 10 this year," Pegu said.

Talking about the New Education Policy laid down by the Centre in 2020, the Minister said that the government has started its implementation.

"We have already started the implementation of new education policy in the state. The new education policy is a broad framework of a new education system under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education will be of two school education in elementary education and secondary education. From 2022-23 we will start delinking Class 11 and 12 from the colleges and the colleges will be purely for degree and post-graduate courses only," he said.

*With inputs from ANI

