Home >Politics >News >Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi wears No CAA gamcha, says no power can break the state
Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi wears No CAA gamcha, says no power can break the state

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

While addressing a public rally, Rahul Gandhi said: Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who kick-started the party's campaign in poll-bound Assam said no power can break the state while addressing a public rally.

Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together, he stated in Sivasagar.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were seen wearing 'No CAA' gamchas during the rally.

This is the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to Assam this year. Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference on January 20 in Guwahati, Ripun Bora, President, Assam Congress had said, "In upcoming Assam Assembly polls, Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), CPI (Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will fight together to oust BJP. We will keep our doors open for other regional and anti-BJP parties to join us."The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to take place in April-May this year. However, the election schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India

(With inputs from agencies)

