Assam to table bill to ban polygamy in state assembly, CM Sarma says, 'Will include issue of love jihad'2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Assam government plans to present a bill in December to ban polygamy; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to introduce the bill in the assembly by December.
The Assam government is expected to present a bill in the state assembly in December with the aim of prohibiting polygamy, which involves marrying multiple spouses.
Meanwhile, CM Sharma further stated, "We will add some points in the bill in order to stop Love Jihad in the state".
Regarding the matter of repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the Assam Chief Minister stated that the state government is actively addressing this issue.
"We will have to take the decision on whether AFSPA is to be withdrawn or not. It is a view of the state government and the the Union government will take the final view. I will discuss it with the Union government this month and towards the end of this month, a concrete decision will be taken," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, is a legislation passed by the Indian Parliament, which confers special authority upon the Indian Armed Forces to uphold public order in regions categorized as "disturbed areas."
As per the provisions of the Disturbed Areas Act of 1976, once an area is declared as "disturbed," it must retain its current status for a minimum period of three months.
AFSPA is in place in eight districts of Assam now after his government came to power, said Sarma while speaking in his Independence Day speech in Guwahati.
On July 31, Sarma had alleged that the north-east region has suffered from “geographical isolation, political instability and imbalanced development" for 70 years due to the previous “Congress governments’ intentional ploys to divide and rule".
He had also claimed that several conflicts in the region that lasted for 70 years were resolved in nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies)