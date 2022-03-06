Assam: Votings begins for 80 Municipal boards

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The voting for election for 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards across Assam begin today at 8 am. For the first time EVMs are used instead of ballot papers said Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup on Assam Municipal elections
As many as 2,532 candidates are in the fray, with BJP fielding the maximum number of nominees at 825, followed by Congress with 706 candidates and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates, the sources said.
The number of eligible voters are 16,73,899, comprising 8,32,348 males, 8,41,534 females and 17 transgenders.
The elections will be conducted in 24 districts of the state, they said. Campaigning for the civic elections had been a high pitched one with parties and candidates going all out to woo the voters. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the elections, for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state.
From coming out with special songs to shaking a leg to reciting dialogues of popular films and plays, the candidates had done it all to attract the voters.