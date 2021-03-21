Addressing a public rally at Bokakhat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated it has become evident that a “double-engine ki sarkar" or “power of two" will emerge triumphant in the Assam assembly elections.

"It is now decided that Assam will get 'double-engine ki sarkar', 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar'," said the PM.

"The 'double-engine sarkaar' of the NDA government ensured the availability of free gas cylinders, LPG, electricity and free healthcare to the people of the state," he added.

Modi also talked about the development of four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra river for improved connectivity. He emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in the state which, he said took place during the tenure of the NDA government.

Further launching a tirade against the Congress, PM Modi said: "When Congress was in power at the Centre and in Assam, there was double negligence and double corruption. You have to remember that Congress means instability, corruption. They have no vision or intention to do any good."

He stated that the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state is leading the progress of Assam.

Congress manifesto in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his party's election manifesto for Assam, making "five guarantees" that included ₹2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Congress also promised to waive off farmers' agriculture debts and women's loans from micro-finance institutes, distribute kerosene and sugar through PDS, offer lunch at ₹10 and price a quintal of rice at ₹2,500.

"Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is a people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam," Gandhi said.

In its manifesto, the Congress also "guaranteed" five lakh jobs in the public sector, 200 units of free electricity per month for all and a hike in the minimum wages of tea garden workers to ₹365.

"This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that," Gandhi told reporters.

The Congress leader also said that the BJP government at the Centre has "essentially destroyed" India by damaging the country's biggest strength -- the economy, which was created slowly and painstakingly by the UPA.

PM in West Bengal

The PM is also scheduled to address a public rally in West Bengal on Sunday at around 3.30 pm in Tila Bediya Ground, Bankura in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister on Saturday had addressed a rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur where he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance.

He also said that West Bengal needs a dispensation that gives "Padhai (education), Kamai (jobs), Dawai (medicines), Sinchai (irrigation) and Sunwai (justice by listening to complaints)".

Mamata's response to PM

Following PM Modi's speech on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee him regarding what development has been made in the country while saying, "Dilli mein kya hua? Laddoo hua! (What happened in Delhi? Laddoo!)."

Addressing a public meeting in Panskura, Banerjee said, "In every meeting he (PM Modi) says that no development happened in Bengal. I want to ask him, Dilli mein kya hua, Laddoo hua? (What happened in Delhi, Laddoo?)."

"What is there in your government? You did 'notebandi'. Now you are selling banks, railways, Air India and Coal India. Someday, they will sell the Haldia port. They will sell Bengal and the country. We will not let them do so," added the chief minister.





