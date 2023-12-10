Assamese people should pledge not to sell land to 'suspected foreigners': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged the people, especially youths, to be economically independent, emphasising the importance of financial growth for the progress of any community.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday appealed to the Assamese people not to sell their land to any "suspected foreigner" in order to safeguard the culture and identity of the indigenous population. Speaking at the 'Swahid Divas' programme, observed in memory of martyrs of Assam Agitation, at Boragaon in Guwahati, Sarma said, "I believe that if every Assamese takes a pledge to not sell his or her land to any suspected foreigner, our 'jati' (community) will be protected. Some families sell their land for economic benefit, but many families don't even need the money and yet they sell it to suspected foreigners," news agency PTI reported.