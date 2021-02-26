The Election Commission is announcing the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

-Door to door campaign to have only five people. All poll officers will be vaccinated, said CEC.

-Adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed, says CEC.

-This period of unprecedented health crisis will be remembered for the innumerable acts of selfless courage, compassion by the so-called ordinary people doing the most extraordinary acts, said Sunil Arora.

-A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls during these elections. 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, informed CEC.

The terms of state assembly will be up to:

-Assam: up to 31 May, 2021 for total 126 seats.

-Tamil Nadu: up to 24 May, 2021 for total 234 seats.

-West Bengal: up to 30 May, 2021, 2021 for total 294 seats

-Kerala: up to 1 June, 2021 for total 140 seats

-Puducherry- 8 June, 2021 for total 30 seats

-"In the thick of the pandemic, ECI started test trials with elections to 18 seats to Rajya Sabha. After that, came the challenge of the Bihar elections, it was indeed a watershed moment for ECI. It proved to be a litmus test," added CEC.

-"Our tributes to the COVID warriors, doctors, paramedics, nurses, researchers, scientists and all our officials on election duty who are located on the frontline," says Chief Election Commissioner

-Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora commences press briefing on assembly election dates for the five states/UTs.

-The assembly elections in the five states/UTs are slated for April-May. Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

-Elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are set to be held soon as the current tenure ends on May 30.

-This will be the first elections after the rollout of Digital Voter ID cards. So, people exercising their franchise will be able to cast their vote by showing their e-electoral photo identity card.

