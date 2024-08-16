Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the full schedule of elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 16.

Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: The Election Commission announced the full schedule of elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 16. The Haryana Assembly elections will be held in single phase on October 1. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held three phases – on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared for both the assembly elections on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key Dates Phase 1 Date of issue of gazette notification September 5 Last date of making nominations September 12 Date of Scrutiny of Nominations September 13 Last date of withdrawal of candidature September 16 Date of Poll October 1 Date of counting October 4 Date before which elections shall be completed October 6

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections full schedule The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in a three phases. The Jammu and Kashmir Election results will be announced on October 4. The elections will be held for 90 assembly seats in the Union Territory.

Key Dates Phase 1 (24 seats) Phase 2 (26 seats) Phase 3 (40 seats) Date of issue of gazette notification August 20 August 29 September 5 Last date of making nominations August 27 September 5 September 12 Date of Scrutiny of Nominations August 28 September 6 September 13 Last date of withdrawal of candidature August 30 September 9 September 17 Date of Poll September 18 September 25 October 1 Date of counting October 4 October 4 October 4 Date before which elections shall be completed October 6 October 6 October 6

Which J&K assembly seat will go to polls in which phase?: The Elections Commissions shared a colour-coded chart that can help one to find when their assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go polls.