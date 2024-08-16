Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir poll dates announced, results on October 4 — A quick guide

Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir poll dates announced, results on October 4 — A quick guide

Akriti Anand

Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the full schedule of elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 16.

Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu.

Assembly Elections 2024 full schedule: The Election Commission announced the full schedule of elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 16. The Haryana Assembly elections will be held in single phase on October 1. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held three phases – on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared for both the assembly elections on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced.

Follow Assembly elections date announcement LIVE Updates here

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Haryana Assembly Elections full schedule

The assembly elections in Haryana will take place in a single phase on October 1. The Haryana Election results will be announced on October 4. The elections will be held for 90 assembly seats in the state.

Key DatesPhase 1
Date of issue of gazette notificationSeptember 5
Last date of making nominationsSeptember 12
Date of Scrutiny of NominationsSeptember 13
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureSeptember 16
Date of PollOctober 1
Date of countingOctober 4
Date before which elections shall be completedOctober 6

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections full schedule

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in a three phases. The Jammu and Kashmir Election results will be announced on October 4. The elections will be held for 90 assembly seats in the Union Territory.

Key DatesPhase 1 (24 seats)Phase 2 (26 seats)Phase 3 (40 seats)
Date of issue of gazette notificationAugust 20August 29September 5
Last date of making nominationsAugust 27September 5September 12
Date of Scrutiny of NominationsAugust 28September 6September 13
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureAugust 30September 9September 17
Date of PollSeptember 18September 25October 1
Date of countingOctober 4October 4October 4
Date before which elections shall be completedOctober 6October 6October 6

Which J&K assembly seat will go to polls in which phase?: The Elections Commissions shared a colour-coded chart that can help one to find when their assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir will go polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections full schedule
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.