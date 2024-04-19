Voting for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 is set to take place alongside the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Friday, April 19. The election for all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim will be held in a single phase on Friday. The results of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls will be declared on June 2. The state Assembly elections will determine the next chief minister of these two northeastern states.

For the simultaneous Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will happen for all two seats in Arunachal Pradesh and one seat in Sikkim on Friday. This will conclude the voting process in both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for this year's elections.

The voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm (closure of poll timings may differ constituency-wise).

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification March 20, 2024 Last Date of Nominations March 27,2024 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations March 28, 2024 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures March 30, 2024 Date of Poll April 19, 2024 Date of Counting June 2, 2024

Here's a look at the full list of assembly constituencies going to polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19.

> Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Details

Number of Lok Sabha constituencies voting on April 19: Two (Arunachal West and Arunachal East)

Number of assembly constituencies voting on April 19: 60 seats, 59 of them are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The names of all the 60 assembly constituencies are mentioned below:

1. Lumla 21. Koloriang 41. Anini 2. Tawang 22. Nacho 42. Dambuk 3. Mukto 23. Taliha 43. Roing 4. Dirang 24. Daporijo 44. Tezu 5. Kalaktang 25. Raga 45. Hayuliang 6. Thrizino-Buragaon 26. Damporijo 46. Chowkham 7. Bomdila 27. Liromoba 47. Namsai 8. Bameng 28. Likabali 48. Lekang 9. Chayangtajo 29. Basar 49. Bordumsa-Diyum 10. Seppa East 30. Along West 50. Miao 11. Seppa West 31. Along East 51. Nampong 12. Pakke-Kasang 32. Rumgong 52. Changlang South 13. Itanagar 33. Mechuka 53. Changlang North 14. Doimukh 34. Tuting-Yingkiong 54. Namsang 15. Sagalee 35. Pangin 55. Khonsa East 16. Yachuli 36. Nari-Koyu 56. Khonsa West 17. Ziro-Hapoli 37. Pasighat West 57. Borduria-Bogapani 18. Palin 38. Pasighat East 58. Kanubari 19. Nyapin 39. Mebo 59. Longding-Pumao 20. Tali 40. Mariyang-Geku 60. Pongchao-Wakka

> Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | Details

Number of Lok Sabha constituencies voting on April 19: Only 1, that is Sikkim

Number of assembly constituencies going to polls on April 19: 32 seats, two of them are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). The names of all the 32 assembly constituencies are mentioned below:

1. Yoksam-Tashiding 12. Melli 23. Shyari 2. Yangthang 13. Namthang-Rateypani 24. Martam-Rumtek 3. Maneybung-Dentam 14. Temi-Namphing 25. Upper Tadong 4. Gyalshing-Barnyak 15. Rangang-Yangang 26. Arithang 5. Rinchenpong 16. Tumen-Lingi 27. Gangtok 6. Daramdin 17. Khamdong-Singtam 28. Upper Burtuk 7. Soreng-Chakung 18. West Pendam 29. Kabi Lungchuk 8. Salghari-Zoom 19. Rhenock 30. Djongu 9. Barfung 20. Chujachen 31. Lachen Mangan 10. Poklok-Kamrang 21. Gnathang-Machong 32. Sangha 11. Namchi-Singhithang 22. Namcheybung

The term of the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly ends on June 2, 2024.

