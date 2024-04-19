Hello User
Assembly elections 2024: Full List of 92 Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim constituencies going to polls on April 19

Akriti Anand

Assembly Elections, Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One: The election to all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim will be held in a single phase on April19. Here's a look at the voting schedule and the full list of state assembly seats going to polls on April 19.

Assembly Elections, Lok Sabha Elections Phase One: The Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 will take place on April 19.

Voting for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 is set to take place alongside the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Friday, April 19. The election for all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim will be held in a single phase on Friday. The results of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls will be declared on June 2. The state Assembly elections will determine the next chief minister of these two northeastern states.

For the simultaneous Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will happen for all two seats in Arunachal Pradesh and one seat in Sikkim on Friday. This will conclude the voting process in both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for this year's elections.

The voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm (closure of poll timings may differ constituency-wise).

Full Assembly Elections schedule for Arunachal and Sikkim:

Date of Issue of Gazette NotificationMarch 20, 2024
Last Date of NominationsMarch 27,2024
Date for Scrutiny of NominationsMarch 28, 2024
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidaturesMarch 30, 2024
Date of PollApril 19, 2024
Date of CountingJune 2, 2024

Here's a look at the full list of assembly constituencies going to polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19.

> Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Details

Number of Lok Sabha constituencies voting on April 19: Two (Arunachal West and Arunachal East)

Number of assembly constituencies voting on April 19: 60 seats, 59 of them are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The names of all the 60 assembly constituencies are mentioned below:

1. Lumla21. Koloriang41. Anini
2. Tawang22. Nacho42. Dambuk
3. Mukto23. Taliha43. Roing
4. Dirang24. Daporijo44. Tezu
5. Kalaktang25. Raga45. Hayuliang
6. Thrizino-Buragaon26. Damporijo46. Chowkham
7. Bomdila27. Liromoba47. Namsai
8. Bameng28. Likabali48. Lekang
9. Chayangtajo29. Basar
49. Bordumsa-Diyum
10. Seppa East30. Along West50. Miao
11. Seppa West31. Along East51. Nampong
12. Pakke-Kasang32. Rumgong
52. Changlang South
13. Itanagar33. Mechuka
53. Changlang North
14. Doimukh34. Tuting-Yingkiong54. Namsang
15. Sagalee35. Pangin55. Khonsa East
16. Yachuli36. Nari-Koyu
56. Khonsa West
17. Ziro-Hapoli37. Pasighat West
57. Borduria-Bogapani
18. Palin38. Pasighat East58. Kanubari
19. Nyapin39. Mebo
59. Longding-Pumao
20. Tali40. Mariyang-Geku
60. Pongchao-Wakka

> Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | Details

Number of Lok Sabha constituencies voting on April 19: Only 1, that is Sikkim

Number of assembly constituencies going to polls on April 19: 32 seats, two of them are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). The names of all the 32 assembly constituencies are mentioned below:

1. Yoksam-Tashiding12. Melli23. Shyari
2. Yangthang13. Namthang-Rateypani
24. Martam-Rumtek
3. Maneybung-Dentam14. Temi-Namphing
25. Upper Tadong
4. Gyalshing-Barnyak15. Rangang-Yangang26. Arithang
5. Rinchenpong16. Tumen-Lingi27. Gangtok
6. Daramdin17. Khamdong-Singtam
28. Upper Burtuk
7. Soreng-Chakung18. West Pendam
29. Kabi Lungchuk
8. Salghari-Zoom19. Rhenock30. Djongu
9. Barfung20. Chujachen
31. Lachen Mangan
10. Poklok-Kamrang21. Gnathang-Machong32. Sangha
11. Namchi-Singhithang22. Namcheybung 

The term of the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly ends on June 2, 2024.

