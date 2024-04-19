Voting for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 is set to take place alongside the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on Friday, April 19. The election for all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim will be held in a single phase on Friday. The results of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls will be declared on June 2. The state Assembly elections will determine the next chief minister of these two northeastern states.
For the simultaneous Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will happen for all two seats in Arunachal Pradesh and one seat in Sikkim on Friday. This will conclude the voting process in both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for this year's elections.
The voting will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm (closure of poll timings may differ constituency-wise).
Full Assembly Elections schedule for Arunachal and Sikkim:
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|March 20, 2024
|Last Date of Nominations
|March 27,2024
|Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
|March 28, 2024
|Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures
|March 30, 2024
|Date of Poll
|April 19, 2024
|Date of Counting
|June 2, 2024
Here's a look at the full list of assembly constituencies going to polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19.
> Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Details
Number of Lok Sabha constituencies voting on April 19: Two (Arunachal West and Arunachal East)
Number of assembly constituencies voting on April 19: 60 seats, 59 of them are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The names of all the 60 assembly constituencies are mentioned below:
|1. Lumla
|21. Koloriang
|41. Anini
|2. Tawang
|22. Nacho
|42. Dambuk
|3. Mukto
|23. Taliha
|43. Roing
|4. Dirang
|24. Daporijo
|44. Tezu
|5. Kalaktang
|25. Raga
|45. Hayuliang
|6. Thrizino-Buragaon
|26. Damporijo
|46. Chowkham
|7. Bomdila
|27. Liromoba
|47. Namsai
|8. Bameng
|28. Likabali
|48. Lekang
|9. Chayangtajo
|29. Basar
49. Bordumsa-Diyum
|10. Seppa East
|30. Along West
|50. Miao
|11. Seppa West
|31. Along East
|51. Nampong
|12. Pakke-Kasang
|32. Rumgong
52. Changlang South
|13. Itanagar
|33. Mechuka
53. Changlang North
|14. Doimukh
|34. Tuting-Yingkiong
|54. Namsang
|15. Sagalee
|35. Pangin
|55. Khonsa East
|16. Yachuli
|36. Nari-Koyu
56. Khonsa West
|17. Ziro-Hapoli
|37. Pasighat West
57. Borduria-Bogapani
|18. Palin
|38. Pasighat East
|58. Kanubari
|19. Nyapin
|39. Mebo
59. Longding-Pumao
|20. Tali
|40. Mariyang-Geku
60. Pongchao-Wakka
> Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 | Details
Number of Lok Sabha constituencies voting on April 19: Only 1, that is Sikkim
Number of assembly constituencies going to polls on April 19: 32 seats, two of them are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC). The names of all the 32 assembly constituencies are mentioned below:
|1. Yoksam-Tashiding
|12. Melli
|23. Shyari
|2. Yangthang
|13. Namthang-Rateypani
24. Martam-Rumtek
|3. Maneybung-Dentam
|14. Temi-Namphing
25. Upper Tadong
|4. Gyalshing-Barnyak
|15. Rangang-Yangang
|26. Arithang
|5. Rinchenpong
|16. Tumen-Lingi
|27. Gangtok
|6. Daramdin
|17. Khamdong-Singtam
28. Upper Burtuk
|7. Soreng-Chakung
|18. West Pendam
29. Kabi Lungchuk
|8. Salghari-Zoom
|19. Rhenock
|30. Djongu
|9. Barfung
|20. Chujachen
31. Lachen Mangan
|10. Poklok-Kamrang
|21. Gnathang-Machong
|32. Sangha
|11. Namchi-Singhithang
|22. Namcheybung
The term of the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly ends on June 2, 2024.
