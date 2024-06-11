Assembly Elections 2024: Who will be Odisha Chief Minister? All eyes on crucial BJP meeting today
Who will be Odisha CM? Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav have been appointed as party observers who will be in Odisha capital for the crucial BJP Legislature Party meeting today.
After storming to power in Odisha for the first time by winning 78 of the 147 seats in the recently-concluded assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to elect its leader on Tuesday. The new Chief Minister will be sworn in on Wednesday, June 12.