Assembly Elections: Himachal to vote on 12 November, counting on 8 December

Over 55 lakh eligible people will vote in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats,with 1.86 lakh first-time voters and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus
NEW DELHI: Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on 12 November, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on 8 December, and the results will be announced the same day, it said.
Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assembly constituencies.
Over 55 lakh eligible people will vote in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats,with 1.86 lakh first-time voters and 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus, the Election Commission said. “We have established social media teams to keep strict vigil on fake news being spread during elections," it added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party currently has 45 MLAs while the Congress has 22 and CPI(M) 1.