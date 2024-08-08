Assembly Elections in J-K soon? EC team meets political parties in Srinagar today

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived on August 8 in Srinagar to meet with representatives of political parties at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published8 Aug 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Assembly Elections in J-K soon? EC team meets political parties in Srinagar today
Assembly Elections in J-K soon? EC team meets political parties in Srinagar today(PTI)

A team of the Election Commission of India reviewed on August 8 the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and took feedback from political parties.

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Srinagar to meet with representatives of political parties at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). The office of the chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir, had on Tuesday issued letters to various political parties, inviting them for a meeting with the ECI.

Also Read | Assembly polls in J-K to be held in THIS month: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Jammu and Kashmirhas been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by the People’s Democratic Party’sMehbooba Muftiafter the pullout of its alliance partnerBharatiya Janata Party(BJP). Manoj Sinha is the present Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of the UT.

Representatives of various political parties, including the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), BJP, Congress, and Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party met the ECI team at the SKICC. J-K Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole also attended the meeting.

The ECI will review preparedness for Assembly polls, weeks before the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding elections in the Union Territory, news agency PTI reported.

Last year, during a hearing on the Article 370 abrogation case, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in the UT bySeptember 30, 2024.

Also Read | EC starts updating Electoral Rolls in these states

Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu accompany Kumar. The Commission will also review the preparations with election officers and police superintendents of all districts, as well as the chief secretary and the director general of police.

The three-day visit will culminate on August 10 at Jammu where the ECI will take a review meeting with enforcement agencies. It will also hold a press conference in Jammu to brief the media on the review process.

Earlier in March this year, Kumar – who was then the sole member of the three-member Commission to visit the Union Territory – had assured political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the poll panel would soon hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | J&K administration dismisses six officials in Pak ISI linked narco-terror case

After a record turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for Assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."

In addition to meeting the political parties, the Commission will review the situation with the chief electoral officer and the central forces coordinator.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 01:42 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsAssembly Elections in J-K soon? EC team meets political parties in Srinagar today

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.85
    01:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3 (-1.95%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.70
    01:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.15%)

    Tata Power

    421.70
    01:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.55 (-1.99%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    325.55
    01:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.4 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,618.00
    01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    116.05 (7.73%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.25
    01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.4 (7.16%)

    Kfin Technologies

    895.75
    01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (6.17%)

    Honasa Consumer

    484.05
    01:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    28.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue