‘Congress’s anti-reservation face to forefront,’ Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on scrapping reservations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday over his statement about abolishing reservations in India.

In a post on X, Shah alleged that by speaking about abolishing quota, “Rahul Gandhi once again brought Congress' anti-reservation face to the forefront.”

Moreover, Amit Shah said, “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security.”

The Union home minister said the thoughts that were in the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition's mind have eventually found their way out as words. Shah said, “Rahul's statement lays bare Congress' politics of causing rifts on lines of regionalism, religion and linguistic differences.”

“Standing with forces that conspire to divide India and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi, Congress. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments,” Shah further wrote.

Earlier, during his visit to the US, the Congress leader was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and said that the Congress party will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a “fair place,” which it is not.

“When you look at the financial numbers, tribals get 10 paise out of ₹100; Dalits get ₹5 out of ₹100, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they're not getting participation,” the Congress leader said.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi, who pleads and claims to be saving the Constitution, has said in America that he (his party) will scrap reservation when the conditions so warrant a fairness.”

"With this, the prejudice against reservation which Rahul Gandhi has in abundance got reflected in America," the former Union minister said, and alleged the Congress leader's campaign to save the Constitution and save reservation is nothing but a "charade", PTI reported.

Prasad further claimed that opposition to reservations is a longstanding issue within the Congress party, asserting that former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi also opposed reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led opposition launched a vigorous campaign against the BJP, alleging that the party intended to alter the Constitution and abolish reservations if re-elected. Political analysts believe that the opposition's focus on the reservation issue significantly contributed to the BJP securing 240 seats, surpassing its own target and performing better than in the 2019 elections.