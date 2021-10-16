Upon the insistence of senior leaders at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that he “will consider" becoming the party president again, reported news agency ANI , quoting sources.

Further, he said that he needs clarity regarding ideology from the party leaders. Some Congress members are of the opinion that he should be made the working until the polls.

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni had also told reporters on Saturday that "everyone" in the party wants Rahul Gandhi to become the party president.

“Everybody agreed unanimously, whether he (Rahul Gandhi) will become (the party president) or not is up to him. Everybody is of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president," said Soni.

During a nearly five-hour-long meeting, various leaders, including chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Singh Channi of Punjab urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president, reported news agency PTI.

G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting.

Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections.

Congress's supreme body, the CWC, met on Saturday at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming Assembly polls and current political situation.

CWC president polls

The CWC on Saturday approved the schedule of organisational elections, said Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The elections will be held between 21 August 2022 and 20 September 2022.

In addition to this, three resolutions, including one on the political situation of the country, have also been passed by the CWC.

In her opening remarks at the CWC meeting, interim chief Sonia Gandhi said she is a full-time and hands-on party president and there is no need for leaders to speak to her through the media.

Her remarks came days after Kapil Sibal, one of the leaders of the group of 23 who had written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul last year, demanded that an immediate meeting of the CWC be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

