At Davos, mood is somber as many CEOs question economy’s future

Though political tensions remain between Washington and Beijing, some executives say they have underappreciated how China’s reopening could help their businesses. Those with operations on the ground in China have expressed optimism to peers that results there this year could be better than forecast. “There is without doubt a view that China will open up faster than some people anticipated," said Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman at professional-services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, who has had conversations with executives across industries in recent days.