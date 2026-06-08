At INDIA bloc meet, Kharge flags economy, jobs, exam mismanagement; calls for opposition unity

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 8 June urged opposition leaders to strengthen unity to confront the political, economic, social and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's "misgovernance".

Addressing a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc in New Delhi, Kharge claimed that the assault on the Constitution continues and probe agencies are persistently being used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents.

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Kharge also highlighted that the economic environment is extremely negative and new investments are not coming in at the pace required to generate new jobs.

The Congress chief also pointed out to the "complete mismanagement" of the examination system due to which the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth are being betrayed.

Batting for unity among opposition leaders, he said, "On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when we all came together firmly to defeat the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation.

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"Now we must strengthen that same spirit even further and move forward, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance," Kharge said at the start of the meeting.

Slamming the special intensive revision of electoral rolls (SIR), he said the voting rights of millions of people are being "stripped away" due to it.

Assault on Constitution "The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being persistently used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents," he alleged, adding discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments.

He also claimed that private monopolies are growing in many sectors, and the future of MSMEs is in serious crisis.

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"Due to the complete mismanagement of the examination system, the hopes and aspirations of our lakhs of youth are being betrayed. Atrocities against the weaker sections of society, especially in BJP-ruled states, continue relentlessly. Our foreign policy has been completely compromised, and those traditional values that India has long staunchly supported have not been upheld," he also alleged.

At least 23 political parties of the opposition INDIA bloc attended the meeting today to redraw their strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meeting held at Constitution clubin the national capital is also expected to iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls.

The meeting comes close on the heels of electoral setbacks for two key regional players—the DMK and the TMC — amid reports of growing differences within the Opposition alliance over a range of issues.

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The hopes and aspirations of our lakhs of youth are being betrayed.

Top leaders of opposition parties including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Omar Abdullah of National Conference, besides Left leaders and those from smaller parties attended the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)