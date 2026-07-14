At Jantar Mantar, CJP's 5-point exam reform charter calls for dissolution of NTA, accountability in public tests

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday unveiled what it called its ‘Five-Point Examination Reform Charter’ during a a press conference at Jantar Mantar where it is holding a protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

In the charter, the CJP called for sweeping structural reforms to restore transparency, accountability and credibility in India's public examination system. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike at the CJP protest site.

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Addressing the media, CJP spokesperson and policy Lead Vaishnavi said that despite repeated paper leaks over the past decade, there is still no official database of examination leaks and virtually no accountability. She pointed out that even after the enactment of the Public Examinations Act, there has not been a single conviction under the law.

"The current law has failed to protect students. We need reforms that put students—not the bureaucracy—at the centre of the examination system," she was quoted as saying in a press statement issued later by the CJP.

What does the CJP charter propose? The Charter proposes replacing the existing law with a new Public Examinations (Transparency, Accountability and Candidates' Rights) Act, mandating parliamentary accountability for every paper leak, time-bound judicial inquiries, an independent Examinations Ombudsman with suo motu powers, a National Examination Vendor Authority, and compulsory audits of examination agencies.

View full Image View full Image The Charter proposes replacing the existing law with a new Public Examinations (Transparency, Accountability and Candidates' Rights) Act, mandating parliamentary accountability for every paper leak, time-bound judicial inquiries, an independent Examinations Ombudsman with suo motu powers, a National Examination Vendor Authority, and compulsory audits of examination agencies.

Among its key demands, the CJP has called for the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the creation of a statutory National Testing Commission, mandatory CAG audits of all examination agencies, a fixed annual examination calendar, a legally enforceable Students' Rights Charter, a National Aspirant Welfare Fund for affected students and families, and a White Paper in Parliament within six months detailing every paper leak and recruitment failure over the past decade.

The Charter also seeks an independent audit of the implementation of the K. Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations and the creation of a permanent Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das reiterated that the movement has remained open to people across political ideologies from its very beginning.

"This protest is an open call to everyone. We have invited leaders from every political party to visit Jantar Mantar without their party flags or symbols and stand with the students. We have also written to leaders across parties, including Rahul Gandhi and J.P. Nadda, requesting time to present the students' demands. We appeal to every public representative to rise above politics and stand with India's youth," he said.

1.3 lakh+ people have registered through missed calls CJP has planned a march to Parliament street in support of its demands on 20 July, the day when Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. So far, over 1.3 lakh people have already registered their support through CJP's missed call campaign, adding that political parties, farmers' organisations, student groups and civil society organisations are mobilising citizens from across the country to join the march.

This protest is an open call to everyone. We have invited leaders from every political party to stand with the students.

"We expect the government to listen to the lakhs of people who will march peacefully to Parliament. We still hope that the government has enough sensitivity left to hear the voices of students. This movement is open to everyone who believes India's youth deserve a fair and transparent examination system," Ranka said.