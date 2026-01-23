At Kerala rally, PM Modi hits back at viral reels, taunts: ‘I hear the mockery, but I can’t insult a child's affection’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday responded to criticism and online mockery by opposition over videos and social media reels with regard to his interactions with children during his public engagements. The prime minister said he hears the taunts but refuses to ignore or insult genuine affection.

Speaking at a public event in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi spotted a kid standing with his hands carrying a portrait of the PM up in the air. "You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to bring me this child's love," the PM said.

Also Read | Thiruvananthapuram win is Ahmedabad 1987 moment for BJP: PM Modi in Kerala

Continuing his speech, PM Modi said he was aware that whenever he travelled across the country, young people and children often express their feelings for him with warmth and enthusiasm. He acknowledged that such moments are sometimes ridiculed on social media, with critics labelling them as “drama” or mocking them through reels.

View full Image Speaking at a public event in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi spotted a kid standing with his hands carrying a portrait of the PM up in the air.

“I know that wherever I go across the country, many young people and children express their feelings with great affection,” the Prime Minister said addressing a rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

PM Modi's visit comes close on the heels of BJP scoring a historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation election last month winning 50 of the 101 seats and got its first Mayor of the civic body.

“ I am also aware that after this, some people who claim to love me create all kinds of reels and call it drama or mock it in different ways. I hear all those taunts. I hear them because I understand your love. I understand the emotions of these young children,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised that such affection often comes after days of effort and emotional investment, the Prime Minister said ignoring it would amount to disrespect. “If a child has put in effort for two or three days with genuine affection, I cannot insult that child, and I cannot upset him,” PM Modi said.

Also Read | NDA will play a key role in forming the next Kerala govt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modilaunched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala, saying that a new realisation has emerged among the people about the Centre's efforts for the state's development.

I hear all those taunts... I cannot insult that child, and I cannot ignore that love.

PM Modi's remarks refer to frequent political sparring on social media, where visuals of him interacting with supporters—especially children—during public meetings often go viral and draw sharp reactions from both supporters and critics.

PM Modi's comments appeared aimed at reframing such moments as expressions of public connection rather than political spectacle as his critics in opposition often say.